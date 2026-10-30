ETV Bharat / international

Peltola Denies Knowing Of Effort To Put Another Sullivan On Senate Ballot

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend a Halloween event on the South Lawn of the White House, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026, in Washington ( AP )

Montreal: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and European Union leaders are set to conclude a two-day summit Friday as the EU’s top official presses to make Canada the bloc’s first “associate member” and both sides seek to reduce their dependence on the United States.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa joined Carney in Montreal to pursue an unprecedented alliance that could bring Canada closer to the EU than any previous arrangement with a country outside the bloc. But some European governments have resisted the proposed associate membership designation.

Costa said the two sides expect to announce a digital trade agreement Friday, along with initiatives to expand scientific research partnerships and university exchanges. Carney said Thursday that the proposed alliance would help Canada withstand economic shocks and prevent foreign governments and technology companies from dictating its choices. He later explicitly used the term “associate member” while sitting beside von der Leyen at a business roundtable. “We’re in the process of forging a new alliance for the future, with Canada as an associate member,” Carney said. Von der Leyen also championed associate membership but said the proposed “Alliance for the Future” would be a broader partnership open to other countries, with Canada and the EU at its core.