ETV Bharat / international

Peace Talks With Iran On Track; Witkoff, Kushner In Switzerland: Vance

Washington: US Vice President J D Vance said on Saturday the peace talks with Iran were on and negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were already in Switzerland.

In an interview with Fox News, Vance said he also planned to join the talks in Switzerland in the next few days, contending that the US has all the cards.

"We'll plan the talks when the principals from the Iranian government, also the Qatari and the Pakistani governments arrive. That may happen as soon as tomorrow, but these things are always a little bit in flux,” Vance said.

"Jared and Steve have been on the ground now for a few hours, dealing with some of the technical elements of this negotiation," Vance added.

US President Donald Trump and Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian signed the Memorandum of Understanding to end the over three-month war and technical aspects of the agreement were to be discussed by negotiators in Switzerland beginning Friday.