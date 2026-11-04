ETV Bharat / international

Pastor Adam Hamilton Ousts Gop Sen. Roger Marshall, Democrats' 1st Senate Win In Kansas In 94 Years

Topeka: Adam Hamilton, a Democrat and Methodist megachurch pastor, won a startling upset in Kansas over Republican Sen. Roger Marshall, flipping a seat once believed to be safely red in another example of how far unhappiness with President Donald Trump has spread throughout the nation.

Hamilton’s victory was historic for snapping a 94-year losing streak in Senate races for Kansas Democrats — the nation’s longest — and because spending on the campaign was around $110 million, easily a record in low-cost Kansas. Republicans attempted a massive rescue effort for Marshall, including two Trump rallies in the state in October, but weren’t able to save his attempt at a second term.

“This is amazing. We really did make history," Hamilton told his supporters. “We're not flyover country. We're the heart of the country.” In his concession speech in Wichita, Marshall said, “I don't have any answers” and promised to “keep fighting for this great nation.” He called serving in the Senate “the great honor of my life.”

Hamilton won among the state's moderate voters, with roughly 7 in 10 backing him over Marshall. Marshall only won about one-quarter of this group, down from about 4 in 10 in 2020, according to the AP Voter Poll. Also, roughly 8 in 10 voters under 30 backed Hamilton. Marshall split that group with his Democratic opponent during his first Senate race in 2020.

Hamilton appealed to voters frustrated with the rising cost of living and unhappy with Trump’s handling of the economy and the war with Iran. He also promised to combat the intense partisanship in Washington. In his victory speech from a Kansas City-area hotel, Hamilton said people were also upset with cuts in health care and food assistance, and President Donald Trump's tariffs.

“I think the people in Kansas, Republicans and Democrats, are saying that what’s happening in Washington is not OK,” Hamilton said. “Kansans are also fed up with the way politicians divide us.”

Hamilton's fundraising far outstripped Marshall’s — particularly when it came to contributions from Kansas residents — and Democratic groups poured tens of millions of dollars into the state. It helped the party overcome efforts by Trump and Vice President JD Vance to animate Trump’s political base with rallies down the stretch in Kansas.

Hamilton is the founding pastor of the 25,000-member Church of the Resurrection in the Kansas City area, the nation’s largest United Methodist congregation. He brought to the race a centrist persona, a knack for fundraising and a public profile as the author of several dozen books.

Democrats flip a longtime GOP Senate seat in Kansas

Marshall, a retired obstetrician, was elected to the House in 2016 and won his Senate seat in 2020. He remained loyal to Trump throughout the campaign, defending both the war and Trump’s tariffs.

Republicans spent the final few weeks of the campaign pounding home a traditionally winning message for them: that voting for the Democratic nominee would put liberal Democrats in charge of the Senate. While visiting Topeka, Vance called Hamilton “Chuck Schumer’s stooge,” though Hamilton said repeatedly that he would not support keeping the New York senator as Democratic leader.

With only a nominal primary challenge, Marshall’s campaign didn’t start its ads until late August and his fundraising lagged. Republicans, worried about the national attention that Hamilton was drawing, shifted millions of dollars from North Carolina to Kansas.

Echoing Trump, Marshall blamed high fuel prices on Ukrainian attacks on Russian infrastructure in their war. He repeatedly told voters that the economy was strong and has improved under Trump.

He also faced attacks alleging he had abandoned Kansas to live in Florida. Marshall said he owned a vacation home in Florida so he could spend time with family. Marshall sold the property last month.