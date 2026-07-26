Partner Arrested For Killing Indian-Origin Woman In Canada
Ritish Kumar was arrested on July 22 for killing Damanpreet Kaur in Edmonton, the capital of Alberta province.
By PTI
Published : July 26, 2026 at 10:40 PM IST
Ottawa: A 22-year-old man, accused of strangling to death his 23-year-old partner -- both Indian-origin – has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in western Canada, police said.
Ritish Kumar was arrested on July 22 for killing Damanpreet Kaur in Edmonton, capital of Alberta province, in what is described as an intimate partner homicide case, a Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) report said on Friday. The CBC News quoting a Thursday's statement by Edmonton police said the investigators are not looking for any additional suspects at this time.
Kaur's death came to light when officers on July 9 responded to a call about an unresponsive woman with suspicious injuries at a residence in Edmonton's Silverberry neighbourhood, the CBC News said. Emergency services transported her to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, the report said, adding that she died on July 12.
An autopsy on July 14 confirmed that Kaur died by strangulation and the death was ruled a homicide, CBC said. “The cause of death, which was withheld at the time for investigative reasons, was strangulation,” the official police statement said.
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