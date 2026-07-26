ETV Bharat / international

Partner Arrested For Killing Indian-Origin Woman In Canada

Ottawa: A 22-year-old man, accused of strangling to death his 23-year-old partner -- both Indian-origin – has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in western Canada, police said.

Ritish Kumar was arrested on July 22 for killing Damanpreet Kaur in Edmonton, capital of Alberta province, in what is described as an intimate partner homicide case, a Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) report said on Friday. The CBC News quoting a Thursday's statement by Edmonton police said the investigators are not looking for any additional suspects at this time.