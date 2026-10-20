ETV Bharat / international

Paris Going To Be A Muslim City Very Soon, Had Told Emmanuel To Close Borders: Trump

Protesters burn trash during clashes with police the day after a demonstration against rising living costs, joining students' grievances, in Paris on Sunday. ( AP )

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump said Paris is going to be a "Muslim city very soon", as he blamed immigrants for the unrest sweeping parts of France and suggested the government close borders.

"Emmanuel is a friend of mine. I told him a long time ago, you are making a big mistake in France. You are letting everybody from the world come in. The whole world was coming in. Paris is going to be a Muslim city very soon, and that wasn't the deal. I told Emmanuel to close up your borders...We closed our borders. He didn't," Trump said while speaking to reporters in Washington on Sunday (local time).

His comments come as France announced partial curfews in Paris and other cities on Monday after weekend demonstrations over soaring prices degenerated into some of the worst street violence in recent years.

Paris Going To Be A Muslim City Very Soon, Had Told Emmanuel To Close Borders: Trump (Rapid Response via PTI)

Trump argued that European governments had failed to protect their borders and were now facing the consequences of their immigration policies.

What Triggered France Protests

Trump blaming immigrants for the protests in France is not established. The protests, instead, began as student agitations over school conditions and then expanded into nationwide anger over the cost of living, inequality and declining public services. Some protests later turned violent, with looting and arson.

The movement began in September among high-school and university students in working-class Paris suburbs. They protested teacher shortages, overcrowded and dilapidated schools, and weak job prospects. Although an initial strike over school conditions ended after some demands were met, the anger spread to students across the country.

The protests then broadened into a much larger anti-government movement. Demonstrators cited rising food, fuel and energy prices, cuts to public spending, inequality and frustration with President Emmanuel Macron's government.

Most participants attended demonstrations, but a minority used the crowds to loot shops, set vehicles and buildings on fire, and clash with police. French authorities have blamed hard-left or ultra-left radicals and criminal groups for instigating much of the violence.

'Curfew, State Of Emergency'

The situation in Paris and some other cities in France remained uneasy, so much so that Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu did not rule out imposing a state of emergency after the interior minister said police had "lost control".

Tourists in Paris had a taste of the disruption on Monday when they found the Louvre closed because of a small group of student protesters, while the US embassy in Paris urged American citizens to avoid the demonstrations.

Facing accusations that it failed to anticipate and respond to the violence, the government has vowed to re-establish order, while officials scrambled to contain public anger.

The unrest, erupting just six months before France elects a successor to President Emmanuel Macron, threatened to continue, with organisers calling for a new round of protests next Saturday.

Authorities said partial curfews would be enforced from Monday evening to Tuesday morning in a number of cities including Paris, Lille and Lyon, to protect businesses.