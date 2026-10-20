Paris Going To Be A Muslim City Very Soon, Had Told Emmanuel To Close Borders: Trump
Trump argued that European governments had failed to protect their borders and were now facing the consequences of their immigration policies.
Published : October 20, 2026 at 9:27 AM IST
New Delhi: US President Donald Trump said Paris is going to be a "Muslim city very soon", as he blamed immigrants for the unrest sweeping parts of France and suggested the government close borders.
"Emmanuel is a friend of mine. I told him a long time ago, you are making a big mistake in France. You are letting everybody from the world come in. The whole world was coming in. Paris is going to be a Muslim city very soon, and that wasn't the deal. I told Emmanuel to close up your borders...We closed our borders. He didn't," Trump said while speaking to reporters in Washington on Sunday (local time).
His comments come as France announced partial curfews in Paris and other cities on Monday after weekend demonstrations over soaring prices degenerated into some of the worst street violence in recent years.
Trump argued that European governments had failed to protect their borders and were now facing the consequences of their immigration policies.
What Triggered France Protests
Trump blaming immigrants for the protests in France is not established. The protests, instead, began as student agitations over school conditions and then expanded into nationwide anger over the cost of living, inequality and declining public services. Some protests later turned violent, with looting and arson.
The movement began in September among high-school and university students in working-class Paris suburbs. They protested teacher shortages, overcrowded and dilapidated schools, and weak job prospects. Although an initial strike over school conditions ended after some demands were met, the anger spread to students across the country.
The protests then broadened into a much larger anti-government movement. Demonstrators cited rising food, fuel and energy prices, cuts to public spending, inequality and frustration with President Emmanuel Macron's government.
Most participants attended demonstrations, but a minority used the crowds to loot shops, set vehicles and buildings on fire, and clash with police. French authorities have blamed hard-left or ultra-left radicals and criminal groups for instigating much of the violence.
'Curfew, State Of Emergency'
The situation in Paris and some other cities in France remained uneasy, so much so that Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu did not rule out imposing a state of emergency after the interior minister said police had "lost control".
Tourists in Paris had a taste of the disruption on Monday when they found the Louvre closed because of a small group of student protesters, while the US embassy in Paris urged American citizens to avoid the demonstrations.
Facing accusations that it failed to anticipate and respond to the violence, the government has vowed to re-establish order, while officials scrambled to contain public anger.
The unrest, erupting just six months before France elects a successor to President Emmanuel Macron, threatened to continue, with organisers calling for a new round of protests next Saturday.
Authorities said partial curfews would be enforced from Monday evening to Tuesday morning in a number of cities including Paris, Lille and Lyon, to protect businesses.
In the capital, a curfew was ordered from 11:00 pm, while demonstrations were banned from 8:00 pm.
"I'm absolutely determined to restore public order," Lecornu said, according to AFP.
Other European countries have also seen demonstrations over rising prices, with smaller clashes breaking out in Milan and Belgium over the weekend and protests simmering in Spain and Portugal.
Some half a million people turned out across France on Saturday to denounce the surging cost of living, a culmination of four weeks of protests that began with students demanding better conditions at high schools.
What started as peaceful demonstrations descended into violence in many cities, as masked groups attacked law enforcement, broke into public buildings and set some ablaze, looted shops, and set fire to cars, bicycles and scooters.
Listings For 'Stolen Goods'
On Monday, France's digital minister, Anne Le Henanff, urged online resale platforms to remove listings for "stolen items" following Saturday's looting and summoned representatives of companies including Vinted and eBay.
After the weekend scenes of chaos, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez offered his resignation, but Macron refused to accept it. More than 2,500 people were arrested and nearly 1,000 members of the security forces injured. Protesters were also hurt, with one demonstrator's hand blown off by a police crowd-control grenade.
Macron acknowledged failures in the government response, which had seen 60,000 law enforcement personnel deployed on Saturday.
Nationwide, more than 2,513 people have been taken into police custody since the weekend, Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin said. He added that 67 had been jailed and "dozens" of criminal cases opened.
Darmanin also said authorities would use facial recognition on social media to identify perpetrators. At least 3,000 shops were damaged, with the cost running into hundreds of millions of euros.
In an address to the nation Sunday, Macron slammed the "unbridled" violence. The European Union called the violence "unacceptable" but warned that the right to peaceful protest "must be protected" in France.
Germany condemned the violence and updated its travel advice for France, saying "further outbreaks of violence in the coming days cannot be ruled out".
China has warned citizens travelling to France to be aware of risks and take safety precautions, state broadcaster CCTV reported.
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