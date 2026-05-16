ETV Bharat / international

Parents Convicted In UK For Arranging Child Marriages Of Sons In Pakistan

London: A husband and wife from the East Midlands region of England have been convicted of child marriage offences after arranging to take their two teenage sons to Pakistan for nikah. The UK’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said the British Pakistani couple from Nottingham, who cannot be named to protect the identities of the underage victims, took the boys to Pakistan when they were 17, "with the specific purpose of finding them someone to marry".

They were handed a two-month suspended sentence and 100 hours of unpaid community work at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday.

“Child marriage laws are in place to protect children from the harm done by entering a lifelong commitment at such an early age," said Emma Cornell, a senior prosecutor at the CPS East Midlands complex casework unit.

“These defendants disregarded that protection by taking the boys to Pakistan to be married. The law applies wherever the offending takes place and, on their return, these two defendants were rightly held to account,” she said.

The couple’s two-month sentence is suspended for 12 months, which means they escape an immediate custodial term behind bars, provided they commit no further offences and comply with specific conditions set by the judge.

The court heard that one of the boys refused a proposed match, but another was married in a nikah ceremony to a local girl. Police were alerted to the marriage following a referral from the young person’s place of education.

Their parents initially denied that they had been seeking marriages, but pleaded guilty to carrying out conduct to cause a child under 18 to enter a marriage on February 17.

The laws increasing the minimum age for marriage to 18 in England and Wales came into force in 2023, when the child marriage offence was introduced. The couple claimed they were not aware of this legislation.

“The defendants initially claimed that the visit had been a holiday or family visit. They asserted that the idea of marrying had come from one of the boys, and that they had gone along with his wishes. Analysis of their phones showed that this was not true," the CPS said.