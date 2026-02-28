ETV Bharat / international

Paramount Acquires Warner Bros. In $110 Bn Mega-Merger

FILE - The Paramount Pictures water tower is seen in Los Angeles, Dec. 18, 2025, with the Hollywood sign in the distance. ( AP )

New York: US media conglomerate Paramount Skydance announced Friday it will acquire Warner Bros. Discovery in a deal valuing the combined company at $110 billion, after beating Netflix in a bruising bidding war. The agreement ends a five-month saga and creates an entertainment behemoth whose impact on a struggling media landscape -- and connections to Donald Trump's White House -- will be closely scrutinized.

The merged entity will include CNN, CBS, HBO and Nickelodeon as well as some of Hollywood's most valuable franchises, including Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, the DC Universe, Mission Impossible and SpongeBob SquarePants.

Under the terms of the agreement, Paramount will pay $31.00 per share in cash for all outstanding Warner Bros. shares, implying an equity value of $81 billion -- and $110 billion when including the mountain of debt Paramount will take on. The transaction has been unanimously approved by both companies' boards and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026, the companies said.

"Our pursuit of Warner Bros. Discovery has been guided by a clear purpose: to honor the legacy of two iconic companies while accelerating our vision of building a next-generation media and entertainment company," said Paramount chairman and CEO David Ellison. The deal closes a battle that ended Thursday when Netflix walked away, unwilling to match Paramount's latest offer.

- Regulatory hurdles ahead -

Wall Street praised the deal, with shares of Paramount up more than 20 percent Friday. Simultaneously, Netflix was up nearly 14 percent, as many investors concluded the fight had not been worth it for the streamer.