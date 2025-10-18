ETV Bharat / international

Palestinian Embassy In Egypt Says Rafah Crossing Will Reopen On Monday For People Returning To Gaza

This satellite photo from Planet Labs PBC shows trucks lined up on the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing with the Gaza Strip ( AP )

Cairo: The Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt will reopen Monday for people returning to Gaza, the Palestinian embassy in Egypt said Saturday, but the territory's sole gateway to the outside world will remain closed to people trying to leave.

“The number of people registering to return to Gaza is very big,” Naji al-Naji, cultural counselor at the embassy, told The Associated Press without saying how many. There was no immediate comment from Israel.

The Rafah crossing is the only one not controlled by Israel before the war. It has been closed since May 2024, when Israel took control of the Gaza side. A fully reopened crossing would make it easier for Gazans to seek medical treatment, travel internationally or visit family in Egypt, home to tens of thousands of Palestinians.

Meanwhile, Gaza's ruins were being scoured for the dead, over a week into a ceasefire. Newly recovered bodies brought the Palestinian toll above 68,000, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

The ministry, part of the Hamas-run government, doesn't distinguish between civilians and combatants in its count. But the ministry maintains detailed casualty records that are seen as generally reliable by UN agencies and independent experts. Israel has disputed them without providing its own toll.

Hamas-led militants killed around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducted 251 people in the attack on southern Israel that sparked the war on October 7, 2023.

Hostages' remains

Israel said the remains of a 10th hostage that Hamas handed over the day before were identified as Eliyahu Margalit. The handover of hostages’ remains, called for under the ceasefire agreement, is among key points — along with aid deliveries into Gaza and the devastated territory's future — in a process backed by much of the international community to help end two years of war.

The office of the Israeli prime minister said that Margalit's family had been notified. The 76-year-old was abducted from kibbutz Nir Oz during the Oct. 7 attack. His remains were found after bulldozers plowed up pits in the southern city of Khan Younis.

The effort to find the remaining 18 hostages followed a warning from US President Donald Trump that he would greenlight a resumption of the war by Israel, if Hamas doesn’t live up to its end of the deal and return them all.

In a statement, the hostage forum that supports the families of those abducted said they won’t rest until the remaining hostages come home. The forum said that it will continue holding weekly rallies until all are returned.

Hamas has said it is committed to the terms of the ceasefire deal, but that the retrieval of remains is hampered by the scope of the devastation and the presence of unexploded ordnance. The group has told mediators that some remains are in areas controlled by Israeli troops.

As part of the ceasefire agreement, Israel on Saturday returned the bodies of a further 15 Palestinians to Gaza. Gaza's Health Ministry said the International Committee of the Red Cross handed over the bodies to Nasser Hospital, bringing the total number Israel had returned to 135.

In announcing the updated Palestinian death toll, the ministry said the number has climbed since the ceasefire began, with the majority of the newly counted bodies being found during recovery efforts.