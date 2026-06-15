ETV Bharat / international

Peace Deal Between Iran, US Reached; To Be Signed Officially On June 19 In Switzerland: Shehbaz Sharif

This handout photograph taken on April 25, 2026 and released by Pakistan's Prime Minister Office shows Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (L) greeting Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (2R) before their meeting amid the Middle East war, at the Prime Minister House in Islamabad. ( AFP )

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that a peace deal between the US and Iran has been reached and it will be officially signed off in a ceremony in Switzerland on June 19.

In a post on X in the early hours of Monday, Sharif said, “Following intensive talks, we are pleased to announce that the Peace Deal between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran has been REACHED.”

He added that both sides have declared the "immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon.” “The official signing ceremony will be on Friday, 19 June in Switzerland,” he said.

Sharif thanked the US and Iran for their commitment to finding a diplomatic solution to the conflict. He also extended sincere appreciation to “our brothers in this mediation effort, the great leadership of State of Qatar", for their support in reaching this agreement.