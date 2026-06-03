ETV Bharat / international

Pakistani Security Forces Kill 17 Suspected Terrorists In Balochistan

Paramilitary soldiers and volunteers transport an injured victim at the site of bomb explosion, in Quetta, Pakistan, on May 24, 2026. ( AP )

Karachi: Pakistani security forces have killed at least 17 suspected terrorists following a bomb attack on a shuttle train in Quetta city of the restive Balochistan province last week.

At least 16 people, including three security personnel, were killed and scores injured in the suspected vehicle-borne suicide attack on a shuttle train near a station in Quetta on May 24.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) of the Pakistan Military, after the incident, security forces conducted multiple intelligence-based operations (IBOs) across various districts of Balochistan, killing 17 terrorists.