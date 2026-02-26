ETV Bharat / international

Pakistani Sculptor Turns Scrap Into Colossal Metal Artworks

This photograph taken on February 12, 2026 shows sculptor Ehtisham Jadoon working on a model of Optimus Prime, a film character from Transformers, made from scrap metal at his studio on the outskirts of Islamabad. ( AFP )

Islamabad: Sparks fly and metal groans in a cavernous workshop on the outskirts of Islamabad, where Pakistani artist Ehtisham Jadoon fuses discarded car parts into colossal pieces inspired by "Transformers" movies and dinosaurs.

The 35-year-old sculptor's studio brims with cogs, chains, hubcaps and engine parts as his hulking creations -- a lion with a mane of twisted steel, a giant Tyrannosaurus rex and a towering Optimus Prime -- take shape.

"I have always been fascinated by metal objects," Jadoon told AFP after assembling the 14-foot (4-metre) "Transformers" character, his biggest creation yet. "When I see metals in scrap, I imagine forms in which it could be utilised."

It took Jadoon and his team months of welding and warping to fashion his Optimus Prime, with over 90 per cent of its parts sourced from discarded vehicle pieces. The arms are forged from motorbike springs and gears, its shoulders are curved from car rims, the spine is moulded from a fuel tank and its knees are pieced together with chains and suspension parts.

Even its piercing eyes are crafted from vehicle bearings, completing a sculpture that is both intricate and awesome. "Whenever I see an object, I visualise a form," Jadoon said. "I could imagine a block transforming into a shape, so I simply solve the puzzle and bring it to life."