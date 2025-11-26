ETV Bharat / international

Pak Navy Conducts Test Launch Of Anti-Ship Ballistic Missile

Karachi: The Pakistani Navy has successfully test-fired an indigenously developed ship-launched anti-ship ballistic missile, the military has said. According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the test was conducted on Tuesday “from a locally produced naval platform, enhancing the country’s defence capabilities.”

The missile is capable of striking both sea and land targets with high accuracy, the ISPR said, adding that it is equipped with advanced guidance technology and enhanced manoeuvrability features.

A spokesperson for the Pakistan Navy said the successful test reflects the country’s growing technological expertise and reinforces the Navy’s commitment to safeguarding national interests.