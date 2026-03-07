ETV Bharat / international

Pakistani Man With Ties To Iran Convicted For Plotting To Kill US President Trump, Other American Leaders

FILE - This image provided by the Justice Department, contained in the complaint supporting the arrest warrant, shows Asif Merchant. ( AP )

New York: A Pakistani man with ties to Iran has been convicted here for plotting to assassinate US President Donald Trump and other American politicians to avenge the death of Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in 2020.

Asif Raza Merchant, 48, was convicted by a federal jury in a Brooklyn court on Friday of murder for hire and attempting to commit an act of terrorism transcending national boundaries. Merchant faces up to life in prison. US Attorney General Pamela Bondi said Merchant came to America with a plot to kill Trump.

The US Justice Department said in a statement that Merchant was a trained operative of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and he had admitted at trial that in 2024 the IRGC sent him to the United States to arrange for political assassinations.

Targets could include Trump, former President Joseph Biden, and US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, and Merchant stated he understood the “target would be Trump”, the Justice Department said.

Merchant arrived in the United States in April 2024, met with purported hitmen in June—who were undercover US law enforcement officers in New York—and was placed under arrest before leaving the country in July 2024.

“This man landed on American soil hoping to kill President Trump — instead, he was met with the might of American law enforcement,” Bondi said.

FBI Assistant Director in Charge James Barnacle said that Merchant plotted to assassinate a United States politician or government official on American soil at the direction of the Iranian regime.

“This foiled scheme, motivated by vengeance for US actions against the Iranian regime, sought to strike at the heart of our democracy. May today's conviction illustrate the FBI's resolute commitment to protect the homeland from the Iranian regime's craven efforts to wage terror on the American people,” he said.

Merchant began working for the IRGC in late 2022 or early 2023, when he received training in intelligence tradecraft, including countersurveillance. Later in 2023, he was sent to the United States to look for potential IRGC recruits in the country. Merchant testified that he knew that the IRGC was a designated terrorist organisation and, throughout this period, he repeatedly travelled to Iran to meet with his IRGC handler.

Merchant testified that in 2024, he was sent back to the United States with a new mission of recruiting hitmen to arrange the murder of one of three specific US government officials and politicians.