ETV Bharat / international

Pakistani Man Charged With Plotting To Attack Jewish Centre In New York Pleads Guilty

New York: A Pakistani national has pleaded guilty to attempting to commit an ISIS-inspired attack at a Jewish centre here in 2024, around the one-year anniversary of the October 7 Hamas attacks on Israel, which he boasted would be the largest strike on US soil since the 9/11 strikes.

Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, also known as ‘Shahzeb Jadoon’, a Pakistani national residing in Canada, pleaded guilty to attempting to commit acts of terrorism transcending national boundaries, for trying to enter the US and carry out a mass shooting with automatic weapons at a prominent Jewish centre in Brooklyn, New York.

Khan, 21, pleaded guilty on Wednesday before US District Judge Paul Gardephe to one count of attempting to commit acts of terrorism transcending national boundaries, which carries a maximum penalty of life in prison.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in August.

Assistant Attorney General for National Security, John Eisenberg, said in a statement that Khan planned a mass shooting at a Jewish centre in New York City, timed to coincide with the anniversary of the October 7 Hamas attacks, with the explicit goal of killing as many Jews as possible.

"Khan declared that New York City was the ‘perfect’ venue for his attack because of its large Jewish population and boasted that his plot could be the largest attack on US soil since 9/11,” Eisenberg said.

Acting Assistant Director, Coult Markovsky from the FBI’s Counterterrorism Division, said Khan planned to illegally enter the US and conduct an ISIS-inspired attack on the Jewish community around the one-year anniversary of the attacks in Israel by Hamas.

Assistant Director in Charge James Barnacle Jr from the FBI New York field office said Khan planned to inflict significant casualties and fear before he was intercepted 12 miles from the US northern border.

As alleged in the charging documents and other public filings, in or about November 2023, Khan began posting on social media and communicating with others about his support for ISIS, including by distributing ISIS propaganda videos and literature.

Khan subsequently began planning terrorist attacks in the United States in support of ISIS, including by communicating his plans with two individuals who, unbeknownst to Khan, were undercover officers.

Khan told the undercover officers that he and a US-based associate had been planning to carry out a terrorist attack in a particular US city using AR-style assault rifles to “target Israeli Jewish chabads scattered all around” the city.

Khan repeatedly instructed the undercover officers to obtain AR-style assault rifles, ammunition, and other materials to carry out the attacks, and identified locations in the city where the attacks would take place.

Khan also told the undercover officers that he had identified a human smuggler who would help him cross the border from Canada into the United States for the attack.

In August 2024, Khan changed his target to New York City, telling the undercover officers that the target location would now be a prominent Jewish religious centre in Brooklyn.