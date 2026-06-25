ETV Bharat / international

Pakistani Hindus Join Shiite Muslims In Muharram Observances Honoring Imam Hussein

Artisans from Pakistani Hindu community, give final touches to a replica of the mausoleum of Imam Hussain locally called 'Tazia', in preparation for the upcoming Ashoura, when Shiites Muslims mark the death of Hussein, at their home in Karachi, Pakistan, Tuesday ( AP )

Karachi: Raju Rathore's Hindu faith and devotion to Imam Hussein converge in Pakistan's port city of Karachi during Muharram, one of Islam's sacred months.

Religious observances during this period are primarily associated with Shiite Muslims. But in Rathore's hometown some members of the Hindu community also commemorate the martyrdom of the Prophet Muhammad's grandson, Imam Hussein.

"Muharram is very important to me and I want to keep participating in it for as long as I live," said Rathore, whose parents migrated from India's Gujarat state after the Partition of India in 1947. "I go there in devotion to Imam Hussein."

Hussein was killed alongside family members during the Battle of Karbala in present-day Iraq in the seventh century. The episode became a defining moment in the split between Sunni and Shiite Islam.

The mourning over the deaths of Hussein and his companions reaches its peak on Ashoura, the 10th day of Muharram, which millions observe worldwide.

Artisans from Pakistani Hindu community, give final touches to a replica of the mausoleum of Imam Hussain locally called 'Tazia', in preparation for the upcoming Ashoura, when Shiites Muslims mark the death of Hussein, at their home in Karachi, Pakistan, Tuesday, June 23, 2026. (AP)

Rathore's devotion to Hussein came from his parents. He said they were unable to have children until his mother made a personal vow at the shrine of Masoom Shah Bukhari. She promised that, if she got pregnant, her child would honor Hussein's martyrdom by making tazias — temporary replicas of his mausoleum carried during Muharram processions.

"This is our passion," said Rathore, who has crafted these pieces for decades in fulfillment of his mother's vow. "Our devotion to Imam Hussein is such that even giving our lives would feel insufficient."

Historical ties draw Hindus into Muharram observances

The involvement of non-Shiite communities in Muharram rituals has long been documented across South Asia, including among groups known as Hussaini Brahmins, whose traditions have incorporated elements associated with both Hinduism and Shiite Islam.

"There are many reasons for this, but one is that, historically, many ruling dynasties in South Asia were Shi'a," said Justin Jones, a professor of religious studies at the University of Oxford.