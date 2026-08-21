ETV Bharat / international

Pakistani Former Prime Minister Taken To Private Hospital For Medical Treatment

A police vehicle guards a road outside the Shifa International Hospital, where imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan will be transferred for a medical examination following Pakistan's Supreme Court order, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026. ( AP )

Islamabad: Imprisoned former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was taken to a private hospital in the capital after midnight Thursday for medical treatment, his party said, hours after a senior Cabinet minister pledged to comply with a Supreme Court order on his care. The minister also said the government could consider treatment abroad if adequate care was unavailable at a government facility.

Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, or PTI, said in a brief statement that he was transferred from Adiala prison to Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad following a Supreme Court order earlier this week. The party provided no further details.

It was unclear whether Khan would be returned to prison after the examination or allowed to remain at the hospital for medical treatment. Khan's party and family have demanded that he should be allowed to stay at the hospital.

The latest development comes hours after Parliamentary Affairs Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said the government had approached the Supreme Court to seek clarification on whether the medical relief granted to Khan applied only to the former premier or could be extended to other prisoners.

Chaudhry's comments came two days after a three-judge Supreme Court panel ordered authorities to take Khan to Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad for a medical examination, following months of concerns from his family and personal physicians about his health and access to medical care. The court ordered that he be examined by a medical board that includes specialists and one of his personal physicians, Faisal Sultan.