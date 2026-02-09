ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan Will Invest USD 1 Bn In AI By 2030: PM Shehbaz

Islamabad: Pakistan will invest USD 1 billion in artificial intelligence (AI) by 2030 as part of efforts to build an "AI-ecosystem", Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday. Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Indus AI Week 2026, which is being held from Feb 9 to 15 here, Shehbaz also said that Pakistan was ready to join the world in AI and would roll out programs to help move young people from IT technicians to AI experts.

“The Government of Pakistan is committed to investing $1 billion in AI by 2030, which will go a long way in building an AI ecosystem in our country,” he said.

He said an AI curriculum would be introduced “not only in all federally-controlled or -run schools but all schools” of the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir region. He also said that the plan would be implemented in remote parts of Balochistan. He expressed confidence that the event would be a “game changer” for the country’s technology landscape.