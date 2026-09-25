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Pak Vows To Deepen Ties With Bangladesh And Iran As Sharif Meets Rahman, Pezeshkian On UNGA Margins

Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif attends the inaugural session of the 81st UNGA, in New York on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. ( IANS )

United Nations: Pakistan has vowed to deepen bilateral cooperation with Dhaka and Tehran, as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met his Bangladesh counterpart Tarique Rahman and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. Sharif posted on X on Friday, saying he had a “warm and most cordial” exchange with Rahman.

“In our most useful discussion, Prime Minister Rehman and I agreed to further deepen Pakistan-Bangladesh bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, connectivity, education, tourism and people-to-people exchanges, while maintaining close coordination between our two countries on regional and global issues as well as at multilateral fora,” the prime minister said.

Sharif also congratulated Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rehman on assuming the presidency of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly. The meeting comes as Dhaka seeks to strengthen ties with countries like Pakistan and China, while relations with neighbouring India remain strained.

In his meeting with Pezeshkian, Sharif said he “reaffirmed the deep and longstanding bonds between Pakistan and Iran" and their "shared desire to further strengthen bilateral cooperation" across all areas of mutual interest.

“We also had an important exchange on the evolving regional situation,” the prime minister said in a social media post on Thursday. “I reiterated Pakistan’s deep concern over the prolonged conflict and stressed the urgent need for restraint, de-escalation and sustained diplomacy.”