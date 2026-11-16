Pakistan Urges Afghanistan To Address Terrorism Concerns For Regional Cooperation
Pakistan's Deputy PM Ishaq Dar said stable Afghanistan at peace with itself and all its neighbours would benefit the Afghan people and the wider region.
By PTI
Published : November 16, 2026 at 1:43 PM IST
Islamabad: Pakistan on Monday urged Afghanistan to address the security concerns of neighbouring countries, particularly the threat of terrorism, for progress in regional cooperation.
Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said a stable Afghanistan, at peace with itself and all its neighbours, would benefit the Afghan people and the wider region.
Dar was addressing the Council of Ministers meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) -- a regional intergovernmental organisation established in 1985 by Pakistan, Iran, and Turkiye. The two-day conference began in Islamabad on Sunday.
Officials from all 10 ECO member states -- Pakistan, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Iran, Turkiye, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan -- are attending the meeting.
Dar’s statement on Monday comes amid continuing tensions between the two neighbours, whose relations have remained strained over Islamabad’s allegations that militant groups, particularly the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), operate from Afghan territory and launch attacks inside Pakistan.
The Afghan Taliban have repeatedly rejected the allegations, maintaining that Afghanistan does not allow its territory to be used against other countries. The two sides have witnessed repeated border clashes and exchanged accusations over cross-border militancy, leaving bilateral ties at a low point.
"Pakistan desires a peaceful, prosperous, and stable Afghanistan, fully integrated within the ECO framework and at peace with itself and all its neighbours. Such an outcome would serve not only the Afghan people, but also the wider region, opening important avenues for trade, transit, and economic cooperation," Dar said on Monday.
"At the same time, meaningful progress requires the Afghan authorities to address the legitimate security concerns of the neighbouring countries, particularly the threat of terrorism," Dar added.
He said a secure and stable environment was essential for sustained regional economic partnerships, adding that these considerations remained central to Pakistan's broader connectivity agenda.
"Regional connectivity rests on more than the routes that link us. It depends upon trust between states and confidence that international commitments will be honoured. Unresolved disputes and the non-fulfilment of international obligations can erode that trust and impede economic progress," he said.
Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Islamabad to attend the 30th ECO Council of Ministers meeting, the Foreign Office said. Officials from other participating countries have also arrived. They will finalise the agenda and draft the Islamabad Communique on Monday.
According to a statement issued by Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a Senior Officials Meeting (SOM) was held on Sunday under the chairmanship of Foreign Secretary Asim Iftikhar Ahmad.
The meeting was attended by senior officials from ECO member states, representatives of the ECO Secretariat and delegates from the organisation's specialised agencies and regional institutions.
Pakistan, which holds the ECO chairmanship for 2026-27, will seek to advance the organisation's objectives under the theme "Reviving Regionalism for a Resilient ECO", according to the Foreign Office.
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