ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan Urges Afghanistan To Address Terrorism Concerns For Regional Cooperation

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, chairs a high-level meeting on the Indus Waters Treaty in Islamabad on Monday, April 28, 2025. ( IANS )

Islamabad: Pakistan on Monday urged Afghanistan to address the security concerns of neighbouring countries, particularly the threat of terrorism, for progress in regional cooperation.

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said a stable Afghanistan, at peace with itself and all its neighbours, would benefit the Afghan people and the wider region.

Dar was addressing the Council of Ministers meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) -- a regional intergovernmental organisation established in 1985 by Pakistan, Iran, and Turkiye. The two-day conference began in Islamabad on Sunday.

Officials from all 10 ECO member states -- Pakistan, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Iran, Turkiye, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan -- are attending the meeting.

Dar’s statement on Monday comes amid continuing tensions between the two neighbours, whose relations have remained strained over Islamabad’s allegations that militant groups, particularly the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), operate from Afghan territory and launch attacks inside Pakistan.

The Afghan Taliban have repeatedly rejected the allegations, maintaining that Afghanistan does not allow its territory to be used against other countries. The two sides have witnessed repeated border clashes and exchanged accusations over cross-border militancy, leaving bilateral ties at a low point.

"Pakistan desires a peaceful, prosperous, and stable Afghanistan, fully integrated within the ECO framework and at peace with itself and all its neighbours. Such an outcome would serve not only the Afghan people, but also the wider region, opening important avenues for trade, transit, and economic cooperation," Dar said on Monday.

"At the same time, meaningful progress requires the Afghan authorities to address the legitimate security concerns of the neighbouring countries, particularly the threat of terrorism," Dar added.