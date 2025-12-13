ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan: UN Expert Calls For An End To Imran Khan's Solitary Confinement, Inhumane Detention Conditions

Geneva: UN experts have called out and asked Pakistan's Government to take immediate and effective action to address reports of inhumane and undignified detention conditions of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, warning that they could amount to torture and other inhuman or degrading treatment.

The message was shared by the UN Special Rapporteur on torture, Alice Jill Edwards, on Friday, who urged the Government of Pakistan to take immediate and effective action.

"I call on Pakistani authorities to ensure that Khan's conditions of detention fully comply with international norms and standards," Edwards said.

"Since his transfer to Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi on 26 September 2023, Imran Khan has reportedly been held for excessive periods in solitary confinement, confined for 23 hours a day in his cell, and with highly restricted access to the outside world," she said. "His cell is reportedly under constant camera surveillance."

As per the statement, the Special Rapporteur stressed that prolonged or indefinite solitary confinement is prohibited under international human rights law - and when it extends longer than 15 days, it constitutes a form of psychological torture."Khan's solitary confinement should be lifted without delay. Not only is it an unlawful measure, extended isolation can bring about very harmful consequences for his physical and mental health," she said.

The official statement highlighted how, according to information received, Khan is not permitted outdoor activity or interaction with other detainees and is unable to join communal prayers. Visits from lawyers, family members and others authorised by the courts are frequently interrupted or ended prematurely.

"Imran Khan is held in a small cell that lacks natural light and adequate ventilation. Temperatures reportedly become extreme in both winter and summer, and poor air circulation leads to foul odours and insect infestations. As a result, he has reportedly suffered nausea, vomiting, and noticeable weight loss", the statement added.