Pakistan To Take Up With India Any Development Activity In Violation Of IWT, Says Its Foreign Office

Islamabad: Pakistan on Thursday said that it would take up with India at the political and diplomatic level any development activity by New Delhi on the western rivers in violation of the Indus Water Treaty (IWT).

During the weekly media briefing here, Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi also said that the IWT remains a binding international instrument and there is no provision for abeyance of the treaty.

A day after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 last year, India took a series of punitive measures against Pakistan that included putting the IWT of 1960 in "abeyance". The IWT, brokered by the World Bank, has governed the distribution and use of the Indus River and its tributaries between India and Pakistan since 1960.

Andrabi said any project built on the Chenab, Jhelum and Neelam is subject to scrutiny under the IWT and “our Indus Water Commissioner has written on certain projects on Chenab River”.

“If there are some developments upstream on Jhelum and Neelam, we would obviously be taking it up with India, at the level of the Indus Commissioner. We may also raise it at the political/diplomatic level, with India and at relevant international forums,” he said.

Andrabi also rejected as "irresponsible and misleading" External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's remarks that Pakistan was running training camps for decades to support terrorism. “Once again, India has sought to deflect attention from its own deeply troubling record as a neighbour,” he said.