Pakistan To Export 1,00,000 Tonnes Of Rice To Bangladesh

Karachi: Pakistan is set to export 1,00,000 tonnes of rice to Bangladesh, highlighting the improved trade relations between the two countries since the ouster of former premier Sheikh Hasina last year in August. The tender for the same was issued by the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) last week, a TCP official said.

This is the highest consignment of rice to Bangladesh from Pakistan to date. The first Batch of 50,000 tonnes of rice was exported after both countries began government-level trade with rice imports in February this year.

A leading rice exporter said that if trade increased with Bangladesh, it would be good for business as rice exports had fallen 28 per cent in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2025-26.

“It is because of the many barriers we face from the government, which complicates the entire process,” Waqar Ahmed, who runs his own rice mills in Punjab province, said.

He added that the reasons for the decline were the resumption of rice exports by India last year, and the removal of the basmati minimum export price by the government and zero-rate rice exports.