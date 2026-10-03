ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan Summons Indian Diplomat, Protests Killing Of 2 People By BSF

Islamabad: Pakistan on Saturday summoned the Indian Chargé d'Affaires to lodge a “strong protest” over the killing of two people by India’s Border Security Force (BSF) a day ago, saying they were civilians.

BSF troops on Friday shot dead two suspected Pakistani intruders along the international border in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, officials said. The incident took place around noon, they said. Punjab in northern India shares a 553-km-long border with Pakistan.

Tarn Taran Deputy Superintendent of Police (Bhikiwind) Atul Soni said three intruders were advancing towards the Indian side, but one later returned to Pakistan. The two others continued moving towards the Indian side despite warnings from BSF troops to turn back, Soni said.

According to a BSF sentry, the two men were also provoking the troops and saying they wanted to enter Indian territory, he said. The BSF subsequently opened fire, killing the two men, Soni said, adding that senior BSF officers visited the spot. The identities of the two deceased were being ascertained, he said.

However, Pakistani officials have claimed that the two were civilians visiting the border who inadvertently crossed the international border. Islamabad has also denied reports that they were intruders.