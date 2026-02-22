ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan Strikes Seven 'Terrorist' Sites In Afghanistan; Taliban Says Dozens Of Civilians Killed

Taliban security personnel walk past a damaged car in the Spin Boldak district of Kandahar province on October 16, 2025, a day after the cross-border clashes between Afghanistan and Pakistan | File Photo ( AFP )

Islamabad: Islamabad said Sunday it had carried out strikes on seven sites along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border region targeting Afghan-based militant groups it blames for recent suicide attacks.

Citing three attacks since the start of Ramadan last week, Pakistan "has carried out intelligence-based selective targeting of seven Terrorist camps and hideouts belonging to Pakistani Taliban" and its affiliates in the border region, a statement by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said.

The statement posted on X by Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said Pakistan had also targeted an affiliate of the Islamic State group. It did not indicate where the strikes were carried out or give further details on them.

But Afghan government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid posted on X on Sunday that Pakistan "bombed our civilian compatriots in Nangarhar and Paktika provinces, martyring and wounding dozens of people, including women and children".

The ministry said they were carried out in response to a suicide blast at a Shiite mosque in Islamabad two weeks ago and other more recent suicide bombings in northwest Pakistan, including one on Saturday.