Pakistan Strikes Seven 'Terrorist' Sites In Afghanistan; Taliban Says Dozens Of Civilians Killed
Pakistan claimed it "carried out intelligence-based selective targeting of seven terrorist camps and hideouts belonging to Pakistani Taliban".
By AFP
Published : February 22, 2026 at 7:02 AM IST
Islamabad: Islamabad said Sunday it had carried out strikes on seven sites along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border region targeting Afghan-based militant groups it blames for recent suicide attacks.
Citing three attacks since the start of Ramadan last week, Pakistan "has carried out intelligence-based selective targeting of seven Terrorist camps and hideouts belonging to Pakistani Taliban" and its affiliates in the border region, a statement by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said.
The statement posted on X by Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said Pakistan had also targeted an affiliate of the Islamic State group. It did not indicate where the strikes were carried out or give further details on them.
But Afghan government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid posted on X on Sunday that Pakistan "bombed our civilian compatriots in Nangarhar and Paktika provinces, martyring and wounding dozens of people, including women and children".
The ministry said they were carried out in response to a suicide blast at a Shiite mosque in Islamabad two weeks ago and other more recent suicide bombings in northwest Pakistan, including one on Saturday.
The Islamic State group had claimed responsibility for the mosque bombing which killed at least 40 people and wounded more than 160 in the deadliest attack on Islamabad since the 2008 Marriott hotel bombing. Pakistan said Sunday that desite repeated urging by Islamabad, Kabul's Taliban authorities had failed to act against militant groups using Afghan territory to carry out attacks in Pakistan.
"Pakistan has always strived for maintaining peace and stability in the region, but at the same time the safety and security of our citizens remains our top priority," it said.
Islamabad also called on the international community to urge Kabul to fulfil its commitments under the Doha agreement reached last year not to support hostile actions against other countries. Afghanistan and Pakistan have been locked in an increasingly bitter dispute since the Taliban authorities retook control in Kabul in 2021.
The relationship between the two countries has deteriorated sharply with deadly border clashes in recent months. More than 70 people were killed and hundreds wounded in October clashes, which ended with a ceasefire brokered by Qatar and Turkey.
But several subsequent rounds of talks in Doha and Istanbul have failed to produce a lasting deal. Security issues are at the heart of the conflict, with Islamabad accusing Kabul of harbouring militant groups, particularly the Pakistani Taliban, that launch attacks on its soil. The Taliban government in Kabul denies the allegations.
