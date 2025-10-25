ETV Bharat / international

Democracy ‘Alien Concept’ For Pak, Must End Rights Abuses In Occupied Areas: India At UN

India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Parvathaneni Harish delivers India’s statement at the UN General Assembly, in New York. ( ANI )

New York: Asserting that democracy is an "alien" concept for Pakistan, India has called upon Islamabad to end grave human rights violations in territories under its illegal occupation, where the population is in "open revolt" against military occupation, repression, brutality and exploitation.

Responding to references made by Pakistan's envoy at the UN Security Council's open debate on 'The United Nations Organisation: Looking into the Future' on Friday, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, said,

"The people of Jammu and Kashmir exercise their fundamental rights in accordance with India’s time-tested democratic traditions and constitutional framework." "We, of course, know that these are concepts alien to Pakistan," he said.

The envoy reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir “has been, is, and will always be” an integral and inalienable part of India. Strongly rebuking Islamabad, Harish said, “We call upon Pakistan to end the grave and ongoing human rights violations in the areas illegally occupied by it, where the population is in open revolt against Pakistan’s military occupation, repression, brutality and illegal exploitation of resources.”

Harish also emphasised that the UN must undertake “real, comprehensive reforms,” saying that the 80-year-old Security Council architecture no longer reflects contemporary geopolitical realities.

“An outdated Council architecture that mirrors the geopolitical realities of 1945 is not equipped to handle the challenges of 2025,” he said, calling for expansion in both permanent and non-permanent categories through “time-bound" and "text-based negotiations”.

He underlined that the Global South must have a greater voice in global decision-making, adding that “postponing reforms indefinitely does immense disservice to our citizens, especially in the Global South”.

“This bloc of countries represents the overwhelming proportion of humanity and has its unique set of challenges, particularly in the areas of development, climate and financing,” Harish said, adding that global decision-making must be more democratic and inclusive.