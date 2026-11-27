ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan Set To Host Talks With Saudi Arabia And Turkey Under Trilateral Defense Pact

FILE - Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar speaks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during their meeting at the Russian Foreign Ministry headquarters in Moscow on Nov. 18, 2025. ( AP )

Islamabad: Pakistan is set to host talks Friday with Saudi Arabia and Turkey under a trilateral defence pact that treats an attack on any member as an attack on all three, two security officials said.

The talks in Islamabad will focus on developments in the Middle East, including ongoing attacks on Saudi Arabia by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels, the officials said. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the meeting publicly.

Pakistan has said that the agreement is purely defensive in nature and it is not against anyone, including Iran, and that the trilateral alliance reflects a shared desire to strengthen strategic security cooperation.

Senior diplomats as well as defense and military officials from the three countries are expected to discuss ways to deter threats, expand military cooperation, share intelligence and strengthen defense industry ties, the officials said. Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir will attend the meeting.

Asif has said that Pakistan will use “whatever means are available” to defend Saudi Arabia against attacks from the Houthis. However, Pakistan is still making efforts with help from countries in the Middle East, including Qatar, to urge the United States and Iran to return to the negotiation table to end the conflict in the region and beyond through talks. Pakistan in June had brokered an interim deal between the two sides.

Friday's meeting of the Strategic, Political and Defense Committee falls under the Joint Mecca Defense Agreement, which was signed in August in the Saudi holy city of Mecca by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.