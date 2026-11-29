ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan Sends Troops To Saudi Arabia To Reinforce The Kingdom's Defence Capabilities

Islamabad: Pakistan has sent troops to Saudi Arabia to reinforce the kingdom's defence capabilities amid mounting regional security concerns, a day after the Makkah Defence Alliance’s top decision-making body met in Islamabad, the Army said on Sunday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that a send-off ceremony for the troops was held on Saturday. However, it did not disclose the number of personnel being deployed to the kingdom.

The ceremony came a day after Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye reaffirmed their collective resolve to safeguard the kingdom’s sovereignty at a meeting on Friday of the Makkah Defence Alliance’s Strategic Political and Defence Committee in Islamabad.

In August, Pakistan, Turkiye and Saudi Arabia inked a trilateral agreement to treat an attack on any of the countries as an attack against all three.

"The military deployment reflects Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the security, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, rooted in the longstanding strategic partnership and fraternal bonds between the two brotherly countries,” the ISPR said.

It reiterated Islamabad’s commitment to safeguarding the kingdom’s security and the sanctity of Haramain Sharifain (two holy mosques).

Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif was the chief guest at the send-off ceremony, which was also attended by Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Rajeh Tami Albugamy, Chief of General Staff Lt Gen Omer Ahmed Bokhari and Lahore Corps Commander Lt Gen Muhammad Umer Bashir.

The troops will perform their assigned duties within Saudi territory under existing commitments and the agreed framework of defence cooperation, the ISPR said, adding that their deployment would help strengthen the kingdom’s defensive capabilities amid emerging security challenges.

At Friday’s meeting, the three alliance members also denounced what they described as "persistent and heinous" Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia. Pakistan has repeatedly condemned the attacks, terming them a violation of the kingdom’s sovereignty.

Saudi Arabia has faced repeated attacks by the Houthis in Yemen, with the group targeting cities, oil facilities and shipping since fighting in Yemen's civil war intensified in July.