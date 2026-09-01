ETV Bharat / international

Pak Security Forces Kill 12 Terrorists In Restive Balochistan

Karachi: Twelve terrorists were killed by Pakistani security forces after they attacked a convoy returning from a copper and gold mining site in the restive Balochistan province, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday when the convoy, comprising around three dozen empty vehicles, was returning to Quetta after dropping off workers at the Reko Diq copper and gold mines project site in Chagai, a spokesperson for the Balochistan government said.

The attackers ambushed the convoy and opened heavy fire on the vehicles, he said. "Timely action by security forces with the convoy led to a heavy exchange of gunfire in which 12 attackers were killed," the spokesperson said.

According to a senior police official, the security personnel accompanying the convoy took positions and retaliated, triggering an exchange of fire that lasted around two hours. Two security personnel were injured in the gunfight, while a quantity of arms and ammunition was recovered from the slain attackers, he said.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti also confirmed the killing of 12 terrorists in a social media post, saying intelligence-based targeted operations against militants were continuing "successfully and consistently" across the province. There was no immediate information on whether the convoy was carrying any minerals from the Reko Diq mines at the time of the attack.