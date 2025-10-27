ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan Security Forces Kill 25 Terrorists In Northwestern KPK Province

Peshawar: Pakistan security forces gunned down 25 terrorists, including four suicide bombers, while preventing two major infiltration attempts from neighbouring Afghanistan in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military’s media wing said on Sunday.

Five security personnel were also killed in clashes with the terrorists, the media wing said in a statement. The security forces seized a large cache of weapons and explosives in both operations conducted in North Waziristan and Kurram districts on Friday night.

Security forces detected movements of two large groups of terrorists attempting to infiltrate Pakistan from Afghanistan near Ghaki in Kurram District and Spinwam in North Waziristan District. The statement said that the troops “effectively engaged these groups” of terrorists, killing “fifteen khwarij, including four suicide bombers belonging to Fitna al Khwarij.”

The Pakistan government last year notified the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) as "Fitna al-Khawarij", a reference to a group in earlier Islamic history which was involved in violence.