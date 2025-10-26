ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan Security Forces Avert Terror Bid, Three Terrorists Killed In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Elite women commandos, an unit of Elite Police force, take part in an exercise at a police training centre in Nowshera, a district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, on March 8, 2024 | File Photo ( AFP )

Peshawar: The Pakistan security forces foiled an attempted suicide attack and killed three terrorists in the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district, the military’s media wing said.

A statement issued on Saturday by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that security forces foiled a “major terrorist incident and averted a potential catastrophic attack” a day ago after conducting an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the district’s general area of Jhallar, based on credible intelligence about the presence of terrorists belonging to Fitna al-Khawarij who were preparing a vehicle-borne suicide bomber for a major terrorist activity.

Fitna al-Khawarij is a term the state uses for terrorists belonging to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

It added that troops effectively engaged them at their location and destroyed the vehicle being prepared for the suicide attack while eliminating three terrorists through precise and skilful engagement.

The ISPR said that a sanitisation operation was being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.