Pakistan Says Ties With Afghanistan In 'Stalemate' After Talks Fail To Break Deadlock

Islamabad: Pakistan on Friday confirmed that its relations with Afghanistan were in a "stalemate" following a deadlock in three rounds of talks that failed to produce an agreement on tackling terrorism.

The third round of talks held in Istanbul on November 7 ended without any agreement to address the main concern of Pakistan on the alleged use of Afghan soil by militants to attack it.

Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi, when asked about the current state of bilateral ties, said he would be “very careful” in choosing words to describe the relationship.

“Stalemate," you can say. Obviously, there is a "deadlock" and "impasse" in the negotiations. "You can use these words,” he said, adding that Pakistan remains committed to resolving bilateral differences through dialogue.

Reiterating Pakistan's core security concern, said terrorism emanating from Afghan soil continued to claim the lives of civilians and security personnel.

"Innocent civilians, members of the security forces are being killed, unfortunately, by Afghan nationals...Given this situation, what option do we have? We cannot be oblivious to the loss of lives of Pakistanis at the hands of these Afghan nationals, and indeed their TTP and Fitnah-Al-Khawaraj elements,” he said.

Andrabi said he could not confirm whether the ceasefire along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border was holding. “It is a long border. We keep receiving reports on incidents here and there. So, it is a difficult situation. I am not in a position to say whether the ceasefire is holding or not holding, but it is a difficult situation,” he said.

To a question, the spokesperson said Pakistan is a strong proponent of regional trade and connectivity, and, in the same spirit, extended several trade concessions to Afghanistan.

However, he said, "our positive gestures have not been reciprocated by the Afghan Taliban regime, which continues to harbour and actively support the elements that are perpetrating terrorism against Pakistan while using the Afghan soil".