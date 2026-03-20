ETV Bharat / international

Pak Says Its Missile Programme Region-Specific, Defensive In Nature

Islamabad: Pakistan on Thursday said that its missile programme was region-specific and exclusively defensive in nature, a day after US intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard voiced concern about a potential threat from the country's missile capabilities.

“Pakistan categorically rejects the recent assertion by a United States official alleging a potential threat from Pakistan's missile capabilities,” Foreign Office Spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said in a statement. He said Pakistan's strategic capabilities were exclusively defensive in nature, aimed at safeguarding national sovereignty and maintaining peace and stability in South Asia.

"Its missile programme, which remains well below intercontinental range, is firmly rooted in the doctrine of credible minimum deterrence vis-à-vis India,” he said. “In contrast, India’s development of missile capabilities exceeding 12,000 kilometres reflects a trajectory that extends beyond regional security considerations and is certainly a cause of concern for the neighbourhood and beyond,” he claimed.

He said that Pakistan remains committed to constructive engagement with the United States, anchored in mutual respect, non-discrimination, and factual accuracy. “We urge a more measured and considered approach that aligns with South Asia’s strategic imperatives and advances peace, security, and stability across the region,” he said.