Pakistan Says It Has Agreed To A 48-Hour Ceasefire With Afghanistan

People bring a man, who was injured in the clashes between Pakistan and Afghan forces in border area, for medical treatment at a hospital in Chaman, a town on the Pakistan side of the border, Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025. ( AP )

Islamabad: Pakistan said Wednesday it agreed to a 48-hour ceasefire with Afghanistan following days of violence that have killed dozens of people on both sides of the border. Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said the ceasefire was at Afghanistan’s request.

Moments later, the Taliban government's chief spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said the truce was at “the insistence” of the Pakistani side. His social media post on X did not mention a 48-hour timeframe. All Afghan forces have been instructed to observe the ceasefire “as long as no one violates it,” Mujahid added.

Pakistan accuses Afghanistan of harboring armed groups, a charge rejected by the country's Taliban rulers. Pakistan is grappling with militant attacks that have increased since 2021, when the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan.

The escalation of tensions is likely to destabilize a region where groups, including the Islamic State and al-Qaida, are trying to establish a foothold and resurface.

Earlier Wednesday, before the ceasefire announcement, Pakistan said its troops killed dozens of Afghan security forces and militants in overnight fighting. The clashes had stopped briefly Sunday following appeals from major regional powers, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

Pakistani forces said they had repelled “unprovoked” assaults, but denied targeting civilians after the Taliban government said more than a dozen were killed and over 100 others wounded when Pakistan targeted sites in a border area of Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province.