ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan's Role As Mediator Problematic: US Senator

This handout photograph taken and released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry on May 23, 2026 shows Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (R) meeting with Pakistan's Army Chief Syed Asim Munir, in Tehran. ( AFP )

Washington: Republican Senator Lindsey Graham termed "problematic" the role of Pakistan as a mediator in the United States' war with Iran. Graham's remarks came as Pakistan's Defence Minister Khwaja Asif said he is not in favour of Islamabad joining the Abraham Accords, which deal with establishing diplomatic, economic and security ties between Israel and Arab nations.

Asif also talked about his country's long-standing position to not accept Israel until the Palestinian state on the pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital is established. "It has been apparent to me for quite a while that Pakistan as a mediator is more than problematic. Their animosity towards Israel is long standing," Graham said in a post on X.