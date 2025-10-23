ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan Resumes Afghan Transit Trade After 10-Day Suspension

FILE - Afghan refugees sit next to their belongings loaded onto vehicles as they wait for the reopening of the border crossing point, which closed after Afghan and Pakistani security forces exchanged fire, at a camp in Chaman, Pakistan, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. ( AP )

Islamabad: Pakistan has resumed Afghan transit trade in a phased manner following a ceasefire agreement with the Afghan Taliban government, according to a media report on Thursday. The trade activity was suspended on October 13 due to clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan forces, and it remained suspended for ten days, leaving scores of vehicles stranded.

Around 300 vehicles stranded at various locations are now being cleared, beginning with operations via the southwestern Chaman border crossing in the Balochistan province. Quoting the Directorate of Transit Trade (Customs), The Express Tribune newspaper reported that the cargo operations will be completed in three stages, adding that all regular transit trade activities will resume on a “first in, first out” basis once the existing backlog is cleared.

In the first phase, nine vehicles that were turned back when the Friendship Gate was closed will be reweighed and rescanned. Any discrepancies will lead to a full inspection. The Friendship Gate connects Balochistan province to Afghanistan’s Kandahar. The second phase will cover 74 vehicles that were returned from the NLC Border Terminal Yard. These will also undergo reweighing and scanning, with complete checks if inconsistencies are found.

The third phase involves clearing 217 vehicles currently parked in the halting yard, which will then be allowed to cross the border into Afghanistan. The directive added that photographs of all returning or halted vehicles will be taken and archived at the Friendship Gate to ensure transparency and proper documentation.

Officials said the resumption of transit trade is expected to provide relief to traders, transporters and cargo operators who suffered heavy losses during the border closure. They added that security checks and inspection procedures have been further tightened to prevent smuggling and illegal trade.