ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan Ready To Take All Necessary Measures To Protect Saudi Arabia: Army Spokesman

The 'Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement' was signed during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s state visit to Riyadh, where he was received by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman at Al-Yamamah Palace. ( X@@Spa_Eng )

Islamabad: Pakistan is ready to take "all necessary defensive measures" to protect Saudi Arabia, a top army general has said, amid regional tensions and a series of attacks on the Gulf country's oil facilities and airports by Yemen's Houthis in recent months.

In an interview with a Saudi newspaper on Wednesday, Pakistan military spokesman Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry stressed that Islamabad's commitment to the Gulf Kingdom's security, sovereignty and territorial integrity "is absolute and non-negotiable,” The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

"Pakistan is ready, in light of current circumstances and based on the Joint Strategic Defence Agreement between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan and the Makkah Alliance, to take all necessary defensive measures to defend the Kingdom," he said.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed the “Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement” in Riyadh in September last year, pledging that any attack on either country would be treated as an “act of aggression against both.”

They later signed the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement along with Turkiye to support each other in case of an attack by a third country.

Chaudhry said the transition of the agreement into the practical implementation phase of its collective defence commitments would require measures to ensure the rapid deployment of agreed forces and military capabilities inside Saudi Arabia.

These measures include raising readiness levels, strengthening military integration, sharing intelligence and coordinating exclusively defensive operations, he said.

Chaudhry said Pakistan's readiness was guided by the current circumstances, the Joint Strategic Defence Agreement between Islamabad and Riyadh, and the commitments under the Makkah Alliance.

Speaking about military presence in Saudi Arabia, he said Pakistani troops were already stationed in the Kingdom, where they performed various duties, primarily providing defensive support and participating in exercises and military manoeuvres.

He said Islamabad would continue to provide the required support for defensive purposes, including military personnel, capabilities, training and logistical assistance.

Asked whether Pakistan would reinforce its military presence or provide additional capabilities, including air and missile defence systems and intelligence-sharing support, Chaudhry said the necessary assistance would continue to be provided, without disclosing specific details.

Chaudhry said that the move towards implementing the Makkah Alliance's commitments followed recent attacks targeting Saudi Arabia.

He reiterated Pakistan's condemnation of attacks on airports, cities and civilian and economic infrastructure, saying they posed a direct threat to the Kingdom's sovereignty, security and territorial integrity, while also endangering regional stability.