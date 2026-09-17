ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan Ready To Fulfil Obligations Under Makkah Pact: Khawaja Asif

Islamabad: Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said the country is fully prepared to fulfil its obligations under the Makkah agreement after what Saudi Arabia described as an attempted drone attack near the Muslim holy city.

Asif made the remarks while speaking to Geo News on Wednesday, saying the “Makkah Agreement applies to us, and we will fulfil our duty,” according to a report on the news channel's website. Pakistan, Turkiye and Saudi Arabia signed the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement in Mecca on August 7.

The pact establishes a framework for collective deterrence and stipulates that an armed attack against any one of the three countries would be regarded as an attack against all three.

Asif’s statements on Wednesday came after several areas along Saudi Arabia's western coast, including the holy city of Mecca, were placed on security alert on Tuesday after Saudi authorities said their air defences had intercepted and destroyed a Houthi drone south of the city.

The drone was destroyed before it entered Mecca's prohibited airspace, according to Saudi authorities. The Houthis, however, denied targeting Mecca or any Islamic holy site.

The incident comes amid a broader escalation involving Saudi Arabia and the Iran-backed group, which has carried out attacks on Saudi territory in recent days and threatened maritime traffic in and around the Red Sea.

"If Makkah is attacked, there is no need for an agreement to protect it," Asif was quoted as saying by Geo News on Wednesday. He said Pakistan did not need an agreement to protect the holy sites, as safeguarding them was a duty even in the absence of the pact.

Asif said the Makkah pact provided for mutual defence if the territorial integrity or geographical boundaries of any of the three countries were violated. He said there was "absolutely no ambiguity" about its application, while stressing that Pakistan would not publicly discuss details of its defence or military strategy.

Asif also said Pakistan had conveyed Saudi Arabia's message to Iran amid concerns over Houthi attacks against the kingdom.

“I don't think Iran as a state will open another front,” Asif said, adding that Tehran was already embroiled in a conflict in the region.