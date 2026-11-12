ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan's Punjab Govt Releases Two Sisters Of Imran Khan From Jail

Lahore: Two sisters of Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Imran Khan were released from prison on Thursday after the Punjab government withdrew their detention order, the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leaders said.

"Finally, some good news. Two of former PM Imran Khan's sisters -- Dr Uzma Khan and Noreen Niazi -- were released from Kot Lakhpat Jail following the withdrawal of their detention orders (by the Punjab government)," PTI's senior leader and former federal minister Moonis Elahi said in a statement.

However, he said Khan's elder sister Aleema Khan remains behind bars. "Hopefully Aleema sahiba and Khan's wife Bushra Bibi will be released soon too," he said. "The release of two sisters does not end the injustice or erase the suffering inflicted on Imran Khan’s family. The demand is clear -- no selective relief, no intimidation, and no further persecution," said Zulfi Bokhari, another PTI senior leader.

All three sisters of Khan were detained in September under a public safety law to stop them from mobilising people for a countrywide protest for the release of Khan.

The 74-year-old founder of PTI has been incarcerated since 2023 and faces more than 100 cases, including corruption and charges related to inciting violence. His wife, Bushra Bibi, was arrested on January 17, 2025, in a separate case in which the couple were sentenced.