ETV Bharat / international

Pak's Punjab Govt Denies Imran Khan's Party Permission To Hold Rally On August 5

Lahore: Pakistan's Punjab government has denied permission to incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan's party to hold a rally in Lahore on August 5, marking his third year in prison. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday announced moving the court of law to seek permission for the rally.

"The Lahore deputy commissioner has not responded to our request for permission to hold a peaceful gathering. It amounts to rejection of our plea," PTI secretary general Salman Akram Raja said in a press conference.

Raja and other party leaders also expressed solidarity with the people of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), where they said "more than 100 people were killed" in recent violence that erupted following the protest call by the Joint Awami Action Committee over the 12 contentious refugee seats.

"These sacrifices will not go in vain," he said. There are 53 seats in the so-called legislative assembly of PoK - 45 are directly elected, while eight seats are reserved for women, technocrats and clerics.