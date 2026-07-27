Pak's Punjab Govt Denies Imran Khan's Party Permission To Hold Rally On August 5
The Lahore deputy commissioner has not responded to the request for permission to hold a peaceful gathering.
By PTI
Published : July 27, 2026 at 6:41 AM IST
Lahore: Pakistan's Punjab government has denied permission to incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan's party to hold a rally in Lahore on August 5, marking his third year in prison. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday announced moving the court of law to seek permission for the rally.
"The Lahore deputy commissioner has not responded to our request for permission to hold a peaceful gathering. It amounts to rejection of our plea," PTI secretary general Salman Akram Raja said in a press conference.
Raja and other party leaders also expressed solidarity with the people of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), where they said "more than 100 people were killed" in recent violence that erupted following the protest call by the Joint Awami Action Committee over the 12 contentious refugee seats.
"These sacrifices will not go in vain," he said. There are 53 seats in the so-called legislative assembly of PoK - 45 are directly elected, while eight seats are reserved for women, technocrats and clerics.
Out of these 53 seats, 12 are reserved for refugees who settled in PoK post 1947. Elections for 45 contesting seats of the assembly are to be held in three phases from Monday to August 10. Raja further said the party had applied to the Lahore deputy commissioner for permission to hold a peaceful rally on August 5 to mark three years of Imran Khan's imprisonment.
"Since the government is not ready to give us permission, we will go to court and will hold a rally in Lahore on August 5," he said, adding that Khan is being held in solitary confinement and denied access to lawyers and family.
Khan's party said a protest movement will begin on August 5 and continue till his release. The former cricketer-turned-politician was arrested on August 5, 2023, after an Islamabad trial court found him guilty of corrupt practices in the Tosha Khana (national treasury) case. He has been in jail since then due to subsequent convictions and multiple other pending cases.
Every week, Khan's sisters, lawyers and some party workers gather outside Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi to press the government to allow the family to meet him. A Punjab government official said it has a principled stance not to grant permission to Khan's party for any kind of protest in the province because its workers take the law into their hands.
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