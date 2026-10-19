ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan Providing ‘Whatever Support Needed’ To Defend Saudi Arabia: Army

Islamabad: A senior Pakistan Army general has said that his country was providing “whatever support is needed” to protect Saudi Arabia's sovereignty, territorial integrity and holy sites, amid escalating attacks by Yemen’s Houthis on the Gulf country.

Pakistan military's spokesperson Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the security of the Two Holy Mosques are “paramount” and “non-negotiable” for Pakistan.

“So whatever support is needed to do that is being provided and will be provided,” Lt Gen Chaudhry said in an interview with a digital Arabic-language newspaper, Independent Arabia, on Sunday, without disclosing the nature or extent of the assistance.

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye signed a joint defence agreement in August under which an attack against one of the countries will be treated as an attack against all of them.

Lt Gen Chaudhry said Pakistan’s reaction to the Houthi attacks was one of “anger”, stressing that there could be no “ifs and buts” over the security of Saudi Arabia and the holy sites.

On questions of whether Pakistan’s support to the Gulf Kingdom would remain strictly defensive if the attacks continued, he said all three members of the alliance were clear that it had “no offensive intent” and was “purely defensive”.

Citing Article 51 of the UN Charter, he said the collective deterrence mechanism sent a clear message that any direct or indirect attack against one of the three countries would invite a collective response.

“If that deterrence doesn’t work, then that deterrence has to be re-established by all means that are available to the three countries,” the military spokesperson said.

On whether Islamabad had issued any warning to Iran, which supports Houthis, Chaudhry said Pakistan was engaging with all parties, including the Islamic Republic, to exercise restraint and reduce tensions.

“All interactions and all conversations with the parties are based on dialling down the escalation,” he said.