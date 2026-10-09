ETV Bharat / international

Pak: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM-led Long March Enters Peshawar Demanding Imran Khan's Release

Peshawar: A convoy led by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi entered Peshawar on Thursday evening as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party continued its long march for a fifth consecutive day, demanding the release of its jailed founder Imran Khan.

The party has been demanding the release of the former prime minister, who remains in jail in connection with multiple cases, and has repeatedly accused the government of using legal cases and restrictions to suppress its political activities. The government has rejected the allegations and maintained that Khan's cases are being dealt with under the law.

The march, which began from Lakki Marwat on October 4 as part of the nationwide protest called by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has seen its route altered several times, with the party yet to announce a clear final destination beyond Peshawar, the Dawn newspaper reported.

The PTI had initially announced that the protesters would march towards Islamabad, but the final plan remains uncertain as Afridi has not disclosed the next phase of the trek after October 8.

A post on the PTI's official X account shortly after 6 pm said the Afridi-led convoy had reached Hayatabad Toll Plaza in Peshawar, where hundreds of supporters had gathered to welcome the chief minister.

"God-willing, by the time it reaches Swabi, this caravan will become the largest long march in Pakistan's history," the party said. Addressing supporters at the toll plaza, Afridi urged them to remain determined in what he described as a "struggle for true freedom".

"There might be some discomfort, but this pain is not greater than the pain Imran Khan sahib is enduring in jail for us," he said. The chief minister also said the party's supporters would not hesitate to make sacrifices for Khan.