Pak PM Underscores Importance Of Expanding Cooperation With Myanmar In Different Fields

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday underscored the importance of expanding cooperation with Myanmar in different fields, including trade and economic engagement, education, culture, and people-to-people exchanges. Shehbaz made the remarks when Myanmar Foreign Minister U Than Swe paid a courtesy call on him, according to an official statement.

"Welcoming the visiting dignitary and reaffirming Pakistan's commitment to further strengthening its longstanding relations with Myanmar, the Prime Minister underscored the importance of expanding cooperation in trade and economic engagement, education, culture, capacity-building, and people-to-people exchanges,” it said.

Shehbaz appreciated Myanmar's cooperation in combating trafficking and its support for Pakistan's engagement with ASEAN - a 10-member bloc comprising Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Brunei, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar and Cambodia. The Myanmar foreign minister thanked PM Shehbaz for the warm welcome accorded to him and his delegation. He conveyed the greetings and good wishes from Myanmar’s leadership and expressed his country's desire to expand its ties with Pakistan in areas of mutual interest.

The minister also thanked PM Shehbaz for Pakistan's timely support to Myanmar, following the catastrophic earthquake on March 28, 2025. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also attended the meeting.