ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan PM Sharif To Visit Iran On Friday To Attend Khamenei's Funeral

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his top ministers will visit Iran on Friday to participate in the funeral of late supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was assassinated in US-Israeli strikes in February, the Foreign Office announced on Thursday.

"The prime minister will convey condolences on behalf of the people and government of Pakistan to the Iranian leadership and the bereaved families while reaffirming solidarity with the brotherly nation in their hour of profound grief,” Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said.

Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, cabinet members and senior officials will accompany the premier on his visit. From Tehran, PM Sharif would travel to Turkiye at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Andrabi said.

He would “hold discussions on the entire gamut of bilateral relations with a special focus on giving impetus to bilateral trade and investment cooperation between the two brotherly countries,” Andrabi said.