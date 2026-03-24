ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan Says It's Ready To Host Talks Aimed At Ending The Iran War

Islamabad: Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wrote on X that his country is ready to “facilitate meaningful and conclusive talks” to end the Iran war.

The U.S. had agreed “in principle” to join talks in Pakistan, according to three Pakistani officials, one Egyptian official and a Gulf diplomat, while mediators were still working to convince Iran. The Pakistani officials said the “quiet diplomacy” had grown more complicated since news of it leaked.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to provide the details to the media. The State Department declined to comment on the reported efforts and referred instead to Trump’s comments about talks he says are underway directly between Iran and the U.S.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi’s office said he has been talking about the war this week with his counterparts in several countries. But Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf called the idea of negotiations “fakenews” — and an iranian military spokesman issued a newly defiant statement.