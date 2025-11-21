ETV Bharat / international

Pak PM Hails US Panel's Report On May Conflict While China Rejects It As 'Disinformation'

Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday hailed a recent report submitted to the US Congress, saying it supported Pakistan's claim about its "military success over India" during the four-day conflict in May. However, Pakistan's key ally China rejected the report as "disinformation".

Speaking at an event in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), PM Shehbaz credited the leadership of Army chief Asim Munir for what he called "the exemplary performance" of the armed forces during the conflict, Dawn newspaper reported.

The report submitted by the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission talked about the India-Pakistan conflict and the use of Chinese weaponry, the paper said. In Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning rejected the report as "disinformation".