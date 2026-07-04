ETV Bharat / international

Pak President Writes To Trump, Calls For Structured Engagement With US

Islamabad: Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari has called for structured engagement with the US in areas such as energy security, trade, investment, defence and counter-terrorism in a letter to President Donald Trump, his office said on Saturday.

The letter was sent to felicitate Trump and the American people on the occasion of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, according to a statement issued by the President's Office.

Zardari said Pakistan and the US share a long-standing relationship based on mutual respect, shared interests and a common commitment to advancing peace, security and prosperity.

He also "stressed the importance of sustaining this momentum through structured engagement in energy security, trade and investment, defence and counter-terrorism, and other areas of mutual interest,” it said.

Zardari said the Pakistani-American community has further strengthened the ties between the two countries and serves as a "lasting bridge of friendship and understanding."