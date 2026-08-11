Pak President Approves Appointment Of 19 High Court Judges, Confirms Five; Breaks Deadlock With Govt
The development comes amid differences between the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), led by Prime Minister Sharif and his brother Nawaz, and the PPP.
By PTI
Published : August 11, 2026 at 9:02 PM IST
Islamabad: Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday approved the appointment of 19 additional judges to five high courts and confirmed five other judges as permanent, ending a weeks-long deadlock between the president’s office and the federal government over judicial appointments.
The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP), which recommends candidates for appointment to the superior judiciary, had last month recommended the names of 24 judges, and their summary of appointment was forwarded by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Zardari for approval.
However, the approval was delayed, with Zardari's legal team saying that nearly all nominees proposed by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) - a party whose co-chairman is Zardari - had been rejected by the JCP. The delay was also challenged in the Islamabad High Court last week.
Sources familiar with the development said the president's approval followed backchannel communications between the two sides but it is not immediately clear what really transpired.
“The president has approved the appointment of additional judges in the Lahore High Court (LHC), Sindh High Court (SHC), Peshawar High Court (PHC), Islamabad High Court (IHC), and Balochistan High Court (BHC),” the Presidency said in a statement.
The approval included 10 additional judges for the LHC and three each for the IHC, SHC and BHC. Four additional judges of the PHC were confirmed as permanent judges, along with an additional judge of the LHC.
Earlier, the oath-taking ceremony for the judges had been scheduled for July 27 but was indefinitely postponed after President Zardari neither accorded assent to the summary nor returned it for reconsideration.
The delay had led to a dispute between the presidency and the government over the judicial appointments, with the government's legal team arguing that the president was required to act on the prime minister's advice under the constitutional process.
The development comes amid differences between the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), led by Prime Minister Sharif and his brother Nawaz, and the PPP. They are coalition partners in the federal government but contested against one another in the recent elections in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, where PPP accused PML-N of rigging.