ETV Bharat / international

Pak President Approves Appointment Of 19 High Court Judges, Confirms Five; Breaks Deadlock With Govt

Islamabad: Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday approved the appointment of 19 additional judges to five high courts and confirmed five other judges as permanent, ending a weeks-long deadlock between the president’s office and the federal government over judicial appointments.

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP), which recommends candidates for appointment to the superior judiciary, had last month recommended the names of 24 judges, and their summary of appointment was forwarded by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Zardari for approval.

However, the approval was delayed, with Zardari's legal team saying that nearly all nominees proposed by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) - a party whose co-chairman is Zardari - had been rejected by the JCP. The delay was also challenged in the Islamabad High Court last week.

Sources familiar with the development said the president's approval followed backchannel communications between the two sides but it is not immediately clear what really transpired.

“The president has approved the appointment of additional judges in the Lahore High Court (LHC), Sindh High Court (SHC), Peshawar High Court (PHC), Islamabad High Court (IHC), and Balochistan High Court (BHC),” the Presidency said in a statement.