ETV Bharat / international

Pak's Poor Population Swells By 27 Mn In Six Years, Poverty Surges 7 Pc

Islamabad: Poverty in Pakistan increased by 7 per cent over the last six years, with about 27 million joining the unenviable league, pushing the net tally of poor in the country to 70 million, according to the national economic survey.

The Pakistan Economic Survey 2025-26, a key national document, was launched on Thursday as part of an annual exercise to share economic indicators before unveiling of the federal budget. The survey shows that poverty was at 21.9 per cent in 2018-19 and increased to 28.9 per cent in 2024-25.

Rural poverty rose from 28.2 to 36.2 per cent, while urban poverty surged from 11 to 17.4 per cent, according to the survey. The province-wise data shows an increase in poverty across all regions. In the Punjab province, it rose from 16.5 to 23.3 per cent; in Sindh, from 24.5 to 32.6 per cent; Khyber Pakhtunkhwa saw a rise from 28.7 to 35.3 per cent; and Balochistan from 41.8 to 47 per cent.