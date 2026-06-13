Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Says US-Iran Peace Deal Expected In 24 Hrs, To Be Signed Electronically
Sharif said Pakistan is preparing for electronic signing of the peace deal immediately after, followed by technical level talks next week.
Published : June 13, 2026 at 4:59 PM IST
New Delhi: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said the peace deal between the United States and Iran was likely to be finalised in the next 24 hours and Pakistan was preparing for the electronic signing of the deal.
"We are closer to a peace deal than ever before. With finalisation likely expected in the next 24 hours, Pakistan is preparing for the electronic signing of the peace deal immediately after, followed by technical level talks next week," Sharif said in a post on X.
We are closer to a peace deal than ever before. With finalisation likely expected in the next 24 hours, Pakistan is preparing for the electronic signing of the peace deal immediately after, followed by technical level talks next week.— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) June 13, 2026
We would like to thank United States of…
He thanked the US and Iran for their "ongoing commitment during the negotiations" and extended "sincere appreciation to our brothers in the region for their support".
"We are confident that this historic peace deal will form a strong foundation for lasting peace," the Pakistan PM said.
The development in the ongoing West Asia conflict takes place a day after Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the deal had "never been closer".
"Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding has never been closer. Pending its finalization, the media should refrain from entering speculation about its content. In line with our responsible and transparent approach, all details will be shared with the public in due course," Araghchi said in his X post on Friday, a screenshot of which was posted by US President Donald Trump on his own feed.
The Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding has never been closer. Pending its finalization, the media should refrain from entering speculation about its content.— Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) June 12, 2026
In line with our responsible and transparent approach, all details will be shared with the public in due course.
On Friday, Trump had lashed out at Tehran, accusing it of negotiating in bad faith following the Iranian media reports. In a social media post, Trump dismissed the Iranian accounts as having "NOTHING to do with the terms that were agreed to, in writing". "Very dishonorable people to deal with," he continued. "They better get their act together, and FAST!"
Giving details about the agreement in an interview with state television, the Iranian FM said it included the lifting of the US naval blockade of Iran's ports and changes to the administration of the Strait of Hormuz.
He also said the only way to deal with the country's enriched uranium -- which Washington alleges is part of a nuclear weapons programme -- "is to dilute it inside Iran".
After weeks of stalled negotiations on the terms for an initial memorandum of understanding, both Washington and Tehran have signalled in recent days they were nearing an agreement.
Tensions, however, persisted as the United States said it downed multiple Iranian drones targeting commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz early Saturday.
Iran's state broadcaster IRIB also quoted Araghchi as saying that until a complete agreement was reached on all issues, "it cannot be said with certainty that an understanding has been achieved with the United States".
Pakistan has been pushing both nations to come to an agreement after a fragile ceasefire was struck in April and Islamabad hosted talks between the warring sides which ended with no deal to resolve the conflict that erupted in late February with US-Israeli strikes on Iran.
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