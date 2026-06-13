ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Says US-Iran Peace Deal Expected In 24 Hrs, To Be Signed Electronically

FILE - Vice President JD Vance, left, talks to Pakistan's Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshall Asim Munir, right, and Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, center, before boarding Air Force Two after attending talks on Iran in Islamabad, Pakistan, April 12, 2026. ( AP )

New Delhi: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said the peace deal between the United States and Iran was likely to be finalised in the next 24 hours and Pakistan was preparing for the electronic signing of the deal.

"We are closer to a peace deal than ever before. With finalisation likely expected in the next 24 hours, Pakistan is preparing for the electronic signing of the peace deal immediately after, followed by technical level talks next week," Sharif said in a post on X.

He thanked the US and Iran for their "ongoing commitment during the negotiations" and extended "sincere appreciation to our brothers in the region for their support".

"We are confident that this historic peace deal will form a strong foundation for lasting peace," the Pakistan PM said.

The development in the ongoing West Asia conflict takes place a day after Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the deal had "never been closer".

"Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding has never been closer. Pending its finalization, the media should refrain from entering speculation about its content. In line with our responsible and transparent approach, all details will be shared with the public in due course," Araghchi said in his X post on Friday, a screenshot of which was posted by US President Donald Trump on his own feed.