Pakistan PM Shehbaz Describes China As A 'Trusted Friend'
Shehbaz, who will visit China from May 23 to 26, reaffirmed that Pakistan has always supported the One-China policy, without fear or favour.
By PTI
Published : May 22, 2026 at 7:25 AM IST
Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday described China as a "trusted friend" and said that Beijing has supported Islamabad in an "unwavering fashion unmatched in the annals of history". He made the comments at a special ceremony held in Islamabad to mark the 75th anniversary of Pakistan-China diplomatic relations.
The prime minister said that Pakistan and China have always supported each other on key issues. "Beijing has supported us in unwavering fashion unmatched in the annals of history," he said.
Shehbaz, who will visit China from May 23 to 26 to hold talks with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang, reaffirmed that Pakistan has always supported the One-China policy, without fear or favour.
He said Pakistan was the "first Muslim country to recognise China and one of the first countries in the world to do so.” “Through our mutual efforts and endeavours, and above all, sincerity of purpose, we have built a relationship that is second to none and very unique in the world,” he said.
“Earthquakes, floods, peace and difficult times - China has always supported Pakistan in an unwavering fashion,” he added. He said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a “great manifestation” of China's commitment to support Pakistan, promote its economy, provide jobs, and bring prosperity and development.
Shehbaz also said that China fully supported Pakistan's peace initiative to end the Iran war. "There has been a history of supporting each other without political swings or conditions. China has been a steadfast and trusted friend of Pakistan,” he said.
He also promised to provide “the highest level of security to Chinese nationals” working in Pakistan. Speaking at the event, President Asif Ali Zardari said that a journey began 75 years ago, which was rooted in mutual respect and shared aspirations, and the “journey has evolved into an all-weather, unique strategic cooperation.”
Zardari said that ties with China were the cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy, which enjoys “total public, political and institutional support; thus, the relationship enjoys continuity across generations.”
Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the 14th National People’s Congress of China Cai Dafeng, who represented the Chinese leadership, said Islamabad and Beijing had together opened a new chapter of mutual “understanding, affinity and integration”.
"For 75 years, we have stayed true to our original aspiration, and that has forged a unique ironclad friendship amid a changing international landscape… Our cooperation carries the amity of our people and demonstrates the true essence of being good neighbours, good friends, good partners, and good brothers,” he said.
He said China-Pakistan relations are characterised by a high degree of political mutual trust. "China also firmly supports Pakistan in safeguarding its national independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national dignity,” he said.
He reaffirmed that China is ready to work with Pakistan to strengthen strategic communication, adding that China stands ready to work with Pakistan to build CPEC 2.0. Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gillani, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, Deputy PM Ishq Dar and other leaders were also present on the occasion.
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