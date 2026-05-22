ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Describes China As A 'Trusted Friend'

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday described China as a "trusted friend" and said that Beijing has supported Islamabad in an "unwavering fashion unmatched in the annals of history". He made the comments at a special ceremony held in Islamabad to mark the 75th anniversary of Pakistan-China diplomatic relations.

The prime minister said that Pakistan and China have always supported each other on key issues. "Beijing has supported us in unwavering fashion unmatched in the annals of history," he said.

Shehbaz, who will visit China from May 23 to 26 to hold talks with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang, reaffirmed that Pakistan has always supported the One-China policy, without fear or favour.

He said Pakistan was the "first Muslim country to recognise China and one of the first countries in the world to do so.” “Through our mutual efforts and endeavours, and above all, sincerity of purpose, we have built a relationship that is second to none and very unique in the world,” he said.

“Earthquakes, floods, peace and difficult times - China has always supported Pakistan in an unwavering fashion,” he added. He said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a “great manifestation” of China's commitment to support Pakistan, promote its economy, provide jobs, and bring prosperity and development.

Shehbaz also said that China fully supported Pakistan's peace initiative to end the Iran war. "There has been a history of supporting each other without political swings or conditions. China has been a steadfast and trusted friend of Pakistan,” he said.

He also promised to provide “the highest level of security to Chinese nationals” working in Pakistan. Speaking at the event, President Asif Ali Zardari said that a journey began 75 years ago, which was rooted in mutual respect and shared aspirations, and the “journey has evolved into an all-weather, unique strategic cooperation.”